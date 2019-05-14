Man hospitalized after being hit by train at Western Blue Line station

A 33-year-old man was critically injured after being hit by a train Monday at the Western Blue Line station on the West Side.

Emergency crews were called to the Western station on the Forest Park branch of the Blue Line about 11 p.m. after receiving reports that a person had been hit, the Chicago Fire Department said. The man’s body was recovered and he was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he is in critical condition.

Blue Line trains were partially suspended as emergency crews worked to rescue the man, the CTA said. Normal service resumed about 11:45 p.m.