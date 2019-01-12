Man hospitalized after jumping in front of train at 47th Street Red Line

A man was hospitalized after he jumped in front a train late Saturday morning at the 47th Street Red Line station, according to Chicago police.

At 11:24 a.m., the man was hit by the train at the station located at 220 W. 47th St., according to Chicago police. He was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center.

Red Line service was halted afterward from 35th to 63rd Streets, and trains remain operational between the sections of Howard and Sox-35th, as well as between 63rd and 95th Streets, according to the CTA. Shuttle buses are available between Sox-35th and 63rd Street to provide connecting service.

[Service Disruption] Red Line service has been temporarily suspended btwn Sox-35th & 63rd due to a medical emergency on the tracks. Shuttle bus service is available. More: https://t.co/NVsuYWVAeW — cta (@cta) January 12, 2019

Commuters were told by CTA to consider alternative means of transportation, including nearby bus routes or using buses to other rail lines, like the #22 Clark and #29 State buses, as well as Green Line trains.

Personnel are working to restore service, and commuters were asked to allow for extra travel time.