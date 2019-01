Man hurt in Austin shooting

A man was wounded in a shooting Thursday morning in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side,

The 29-year-old pulled a vehicle into a parking lot about 8 a.m. in the 4800 block of West Chicago Avenue when someone walked up to the driver’s side and started shooting at him, according to Chicago police.

The victim was shot in the arm and drove himself to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Lawn, police said. His condition was stabilized.

Area North detectives were investigating.