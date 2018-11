Man hurt in East Garfield Park shooting

A man was shot Tuesday afternoon in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.

The 27-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to the right leg at 1:53 p.m. in the 3900 block of West Ferdinand, according to Chicago police. He told police he was walking when someone shot at him and ran away.

The showed up at Norwegian American Hospital for treatment, police said. He was listed in good condition.

a

Area North detectives were investigating.