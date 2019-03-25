Man hurt in East Garfield Park shooting

A man was shot in the leg Monday morning in East Garfield Park on the West Side.

The 21-year-old was in the 3400 block of West Madison at 11:07 a.m. when someone shot at him from a dark blue vehicle, according to Chicago police.

The man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition with a gunshot wound to the right leg, police said.

Area North detectives are investigating.