Man hurt in East Garfield Park shooting
A man was shot in the leg Monday morning in East Garfield Park on the West Side.
The 21-year-old was in the 3400 block of West Madison at 11:07 a.m. when someone shot at him from a dark blue vehicle, according to Chicago police.
The man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition with a gunshot wound to the right leg, police said.
Area North detectives are investigating.