Man hurt in Fernwood domestic shooting

A man was shot Friday morning in the Fernwood neighborhood on the Far South Side.

The 29-year-old was shot in the right arm about 10:30 a.m. near 100th and Wentworth, according to Chicago police. The shooting appeared to be domestic-related.

He was taken to Roseland Community Hospital, where he was listed in good condition, police said.

Area South detectives were investigating.