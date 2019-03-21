Man hurt in fire at Palatine metal plating facility

A man was injured when an industrial building caught fire Wednesday night in northwest suburban Palatine.

At 10:47 p.m., firefighters responded to an activated fire alarm at the Arlington Plating Company in the 600 block of South Vermont Street, according to a statement from the Palatine Fire Department. Employees outside told firefighters there was a fire in the building.

Once inside, firefighters discovered that the fire sprinkler system had controlled the fire, officials said. They searched the building for trapped occupants and performed support functions. The fire was put out by 11:01 p.m.

No firefighters were injured, but one civilian was take to Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights with non-threatening injuries, fire officials said.

The fire did not spread to surrounding buildings, according to fire officials. Damage estimates are not available. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.