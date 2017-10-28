Man hurt in Gary shooting

A man showed up to a Gary, Indiana, hospital with a gunshot wound Friday night.

Officers were called at 10:01 p.m. to the emergency room at Methodist Hospital Northlake, where a 26-year-old Gary man had been brought with a gunshot wound to the ankle, according to a statement from Gary police. His injury was not thought to be life-threatening.

He gave investigators “a general location of where the incident occurred,” but officers were not able to locate a crime scene as of Saturday morning, police said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Det. Sgt. William Fazekas at (219) 881-1210 or submit an anonymous top to (866) CRIME-GP.