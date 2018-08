Man hurt in Gresham shooting

A man was wounded in a shooting Friday morning in the Gresham neighborhood on the South Side.

The 25-year-old was shot in the left calf at 11:43 a.m. in the 8300 block of South Ada, according to Chicago police.

He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

Area South detectives were investigating.