Man hurt in Gresham shooting

A man was shot Saturday night in the Gresham neighborhood on the South Side.

About 8:30 p.m., the 29-year-old was in the 7900 block of South Halsted when a black, four-door sedan pulled up in front of him and fired shots in his direction, Chicago police said.

The man suffered a gunshot wound to his right foot and was taken to St. Bernard Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

The attack happened minutes after a 13-year-old boy was shot in the hip in nearby Englewood.

Area South detectives are investigating.

