Man hurt in Gresham shooting
A man was shot Saturday night in the Gresham neighborhood on the South Side.
About 8:30 p.m., the 29-year-old was in the 7900 block of South Halsted when a black, four-door sedan pulled up in front of him and fired shots in his direction, Chicago police said.
The man suffered a gunshot wound to his right foot and was taken to St. Bernard Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.
The attack happened minutes after a 13-year-old boy was shot in the hip in nearby Englewood.
Area South detectives are investigating.