Man hurt in Lawndale shooting

A man was shot Friday afternoon in the Lawndale neighborhood on the West Side.

The 21-year old was standing on a porch about 1:21 p.m. in the 2700 block of West Flournouy when a dark-colored car pulled up and someone inside started shooting at him, according to Chicago police.

The man was shot in the leg and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition, police said.

Area North detectives were investigating.