Man hurt in Lawndale shooting

A man was shot and seriously wounded Friday in Lawndale on the West Side.

The 32-year-old was standing in the street about 1:14 p.m. in the 1400 block of South Kedvale Avenue when he heard multiple gunshots and realized he’d been hit in the left shoulder, according to Chicago police.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition, but has since been stabilized, police said.

A person of interest is being questioned in connection with the shooting as Area Central detectives investigate.

