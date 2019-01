Man hurt in Near West Side shooting

A man was shot while driving Friday morning on the Near West Side.

The 26-year-old was driving at 9:53 a.m. in the 400 block of South Damen when he suffered a gunshot wound to the back, according to Chicago police.

He drove himself to Rush University Medical Center, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

Further details were not immediately available as Area Central detectives investigated.