Man hurt in South Loop shooting

A man was shot Monday afternoon in the South Loop.

The 36-year-old was walking west at 2:35 p.m. in the 300 block of East 15th Street when someone approached him from behind and fired multiple shots, striking hi in the buttocks, according to Chicago police. The gunman then got into a vehicle that headed westbound on 15th.

The man was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

Area Central detectives were investigating.