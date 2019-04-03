Man hurt in South Loop stabbing
Subscribe for unlimited digital access.
Try one month for $1!
Subscribe for unlimited digital access. Try one month for $1!
A man was stabbed in the back Friday evening in the South Loop.
Someone stabbed the 43-year-old about 8:40 p.m. in the 1000 block of South Desplaines Street, near the intersection with Taylor Street, according to Chicago police.
He was taken to Stroger Hospital with a stab wound to the back and has been stabilized, police said.
No one is in custody as Area Central detectives investigate.