04/03/2019, 02:09pm

Man hurt in South Loop stabbing

1000 block of South Desplaines Street | Google Maps

By Sun-Times Wire
A man was stabbed in the back Friday evening in the South Loop.

Someone stabbed the 43-year-old about 8:40 p.m. in the 1000 block of South Desplaines Street, near the intersection with Taylor Street, according to Chicago police.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital with a stab wound to the back and has been stabilized, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Central detectives investigate.

