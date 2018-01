Man hurt in South Shore shooting

A man was shot Saturday morning in the South Shore neighborhood on the South Side.

The 35-year-old was in his vehicle at 11:12 a.m. in the 2300 block of East 69th Street when a male suspect he knew shot him multiple times, according to Chicago Police.

He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital with gunshot wounds to the upper torso and left leg, police said. He was listed in good condition.