Man hurt in South Shore shooting

A man was shot Thursday afternoon in the South Shore neighborhood on the South Side.

The 24-year-old was standing on the sidewalk about 2 p.m. in the 2000 block of East 71st Street when a black sedan pulled up near him, according to Chicago police. Someone got out of the car and started shooting at him.

The man was shot twice in the lower abdomen, according to police. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center.

Further details were not immediately available as Area Central detectives continue to investigate.