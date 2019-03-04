Man in critical condition after 1-vehicle crash on Eisenhower near Kedzie

A man was in critical condition early Monday after crashing his vehicle on the inbound Eisenhower Expressway near the Kedzie Avenue exit on the West Side.

About 12:15 a.m., his vehicle got into an accident on the inbound lanes of the I-290 near Kedzie, according to Illinois State Police.

The man was taken to Stroger Hospital in serious-to-critical condition, the Chicago Fire Department said. No one else was injured.

The three left lanes of the inbound Eisenhower were closed for an investigation as of 1 a.m., state police said.

State police did not immediately release information on the circumstances of the crash.