Man in critical condition after being found shot outside Englewood alley

A man discovered with multiple gunshot wounds Sunday morning in the South Side Englewood neighborhood was in critical condition.

At 1:46 a.m., officers responded to a ShotSpotter gunshot detector and found him lying in the 6300 block of South Ashland, according to Chicago police. He had one bullet wound in his face and two in his leg.

The man, whose age was not immediately known, was unable to speak with the officers, police said. He was brought to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

Police said no one is in custody and officers have not found any witnesses so far. Area South detectives are investigating the shooting.