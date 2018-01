Man in critical condition after being shot on Near West Side

A man was in critical condition after being shot Thursday afternoon in the Tri-Taylor neighborhood on the Near West Side.

The 26-year-old was standing outside about 12:45 p.m. when someone in a vehicle fired shots at him in the 800 block of South Claremont, Chicago Police said.

He was struck in the chest and taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, police said.

Area Central detectives were investigating.