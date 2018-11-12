Man in critical condition after driving into Arlington Heights PD building

A Georgia man was found trapped inside his car after striking a police building Sunday evening in northwest suburban Arlington Heights.

At 5:28 p.m., officers were called to their new police facility, 200 E. Sigwalt St., to respond to a single vehicle crash there, according to a statement from Arlington Heights police.

The driver and sole occupant of the car, a 44-year-old man from Brookhaven, Georgia, was pulled out of his vehicle by first responders and taken to Northwest Community Hospital in critical condition, police said. His condition was stabilized there.

Officers believe the car, a black 2015 Volkswagen GTI, was traveling at a high speed when it spun out of the road, police said. It flipped and struck the front of the police facility.

The building was unoccupied during the incident, police said. It is under the final stages of construction and was heavily damaged by the crash.

No charges were filed late Sunday as Arlington Heights police investigated the crash.