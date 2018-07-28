Man in critical condition after falling off Jet Ski near 59th Street Harbor

A man was pulled from Lake Michigan Saturday near the 59th Street Harbor. | Google Earth

A man was in critical condition Saturday night after divers pulled him from Lake Michigan near the 59th Street Harbor.

Emergency crews responded about 8:40 p.m. for calls of a person in the water near 59th Street, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

The man, thought to be about 50 years old, had fallen off a Jet Ski while partying, the fire department said. He wasn’t wearing a life jacket.

Divers pulled the man out of the water about 20 minutes after he went under, the fire department said. Paramedics were performing CPR as they took him in critical condition to University of Chicago Medical Center.

