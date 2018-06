Man in critical condition after Little Village shooting

A man was critically wounded in a shooting Saturday night in the Little Village neighborhood on the South Side.

About 11:30 p.m., the 26-year-old man was standing in an alley when he was approached by someone who shot him in the 2100 block of South Fairfield Avenue, Chicago Police said.

He showed up to Mount Sinai Hospital with a gunshot wound to his face, police said. He was in critical condition.

Area Central detectives were investigating the shooting.