Man in critical condition after shooting in Homan Square

A 38-year-old man was shot Wednesday night in Homan Square on the West Side.

About 8:07 p.m., the man was walking in the 600 block of South Saint Louis Avenue when someone fired shots, Chicago police said. He was struck in the abdomen and lower back.

He transported himself to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition, police said.

Area North detectives are investigating.