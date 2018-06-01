Man in critical condition after Wauconda Township crash

A 51-year-old Island Lake man was in critical condition following a crash late Thursday in north suburban Wauconda Township.

Deputies responded to the crash about 11 p.m. near Ivanhoe Road and Brown Road in an unincorporated area of Lake County, according to the sheriff’s office.

Investigators believe the man was driving his 2018 Subaru WRX north at a curve on Brown Road when he drove off the roadway and struck a tree, the sheriff’s office said. The vehicle sustained extensive damage and the man was found unconscious and trapped inside the vehicle.

He was taken to Condell Medial Center in Libertyville in critical condition, authorities said.

The crash remained under investigation Friday morning.