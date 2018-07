Man in critical condition in West Garfield Park shooting

A 22-year-old man was shot early Saturday morning in the West Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.

About 12:05 a.m. the man was walking on a sidewalk when he heard shots and felt pain, Chicago Police said.

The man was transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition with gunshot wounds to his neck and around his body, police said.

Area North detectives were investigating the shooting.