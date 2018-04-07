Man in custody after crashing while fleeing Chicago Police in Grand Crossing

A man was arrested Saturday afternoon after he crashed while fleeing from officers in the South Side Grand Crossing neighborhood.

Officers tried to pull over the 22-year-old about 2:20 p.m. in the 800 block of East 77th Street, but he took off, eventually crashing into multiple vehicles, according to Chicago Police.

A 76-year-old woman in another vehicle was taken to Stroger Hospital, where she was in good condition, police said.

The man was also taken to Stroger Hospital, police said. He was suffering from serious injuries.