Man in custody after firing shots at security guard in Armour Square

A man is in custody after he fired shots at a security guard Wednesday afternoon in the South Side Armour Square neighborhood.

About 1:25 p.m., the 30-year-old man threatened the 41-year-old security guard in the 2200 block of South Stewart, according to Chicago Police.

The younger man then pulled out a gun and fired multiple shots at the guard, police said. No one was struck by the gunfire.

The suspect was taken into custody and the weapon was recovered, police said.

Charges are pending as Area Central detectives investigate.