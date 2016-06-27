Man dies after crashing into Ashburn building

A man died Monday after crashing a vehicle into an Ashburn building on the Southwest Side.

Jamichael Nevers, 19, crashed a vehicle into a vacant storefront in the 2400 block of West 79th Street about 1:30 p.m., according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Nevers, of the 4000 block of West Cermak, was extricated from the vehicle and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead at 2:30 p.m., authorities said.

An autopsy Tuesday found he died of injuries from the automobile striking a fixed object, and his death was ruled an accident.