Man in line at O’Hare security made phony bomb threat, prosecutors say

A French citizen accused of falsely claiming to have a bomb at O’Hare Airport was admitted to a hospital for mental evaluation.

Jerome Osselaer, 41, was charged with felony disorderly conduct in connection to a false bomb threat made Friday evening in line at airport security, Assistant Cool County State’s Attorney Rachel Mabbott said at a Sunday bail hearing.

Osselaer was going trough security about 6 p.m. when he confronted an employee, pointed to his jacket and said, “I’m detonated,” Mabbott said. Osselaer also said he had a bomb in his duffle bag, Mabbott said.

Police responded and found the bomb threat to be false, Mabbott said.

Osselaer was taken to Resurrection Hospital in Park Ridge for mental evaluation, according to a Chicago police officer present at the Osselaer’s bail hearing Sunday.

Osselaer was still admitted to Resurrection Hosital on Sunday when Judge Mary C. Marubio ordered him held in lieu of $1,000 bail.

Osselaer is a resident of Malta and holds French citizenship, Mabbott said. Prosecutors said Osselaer had no criminal record, but could not say where he had flown from, where he was going, or how long he had been in Chicago.

Osselaer was scheduled to appear in court Jan. 11 in Skokie, Marubio said.

He was in the process of being transferred to Cermak Health Services at Cook County Jail, the officer said.