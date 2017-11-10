Man in ski mask commits 2 robberies on South Side

Police are warning residents about a pair of robberies that happened last weekend on the South Side.

In both robberies, the suspect walked up to people and demanded their property, according to Chicago Police. The robber showed a weapon and drove off in either a dark-colored SUV or a white sedan.

The first robbery happened about 3:45 a.m. Saturday in the 1300 block of East 47th Street, police said. The second happened about 8:25 p.m. Sunday in the 5000 block of South Cornell Avenue.

The robber was described as a black man, thought to be between the ages of 18 and 25, standing between 5-foot-5 and 6-feet and weighing between 150 and 180 pounds, police said. He wore masks that were black and white in color, and were described in one incident as a “skeleton ski mask.”

Anyone with information should call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.