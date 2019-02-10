Man in West Rogers Park police standoff charged with domestic battery: CPD

A man who was arrested after a three-hour standoff with Chicago police Tuesday in the West Rogers Park neighborhood on the North Side is accused of trying to strangle someone, officials said.

Justin Jones, 30, faces one felony count of aggravated domestic battery by strangling and a misdemeanor count of resisting police, according to Chicago police.

On Tuesday, officers were called about a battery in progress at 9:21 a.m. in the 6400 block of North Ridge, police said. Upon arrival, they discovered an armed man was possibly barricaded inside a building.

A SWAT team arrived at the scene for assistance, and the situation resolved peacefully with Jones’ arrest by 12:54 p.m., police said.

Jones’ bail is set at $80,000, and his next court date is scheduled for Feb. 13, according to Cook County inmate records.