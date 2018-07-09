Man in wheelchair among group wanted for string of South Loop robberies: police

Police are searching for a man in a wheelchair and his four accomplices after they carried out a series of recent strong-arm robberies in the South Loop.

In each incident, the man in the wheelchair asked someone for change or cigarettes as they walked down the street, according to an alert from Chicago Police. A group of males then attacked the person and stole property when they complied with the man’s request.

The robberies happened:

• at 1:54 a.m. June 30 in the 1200 block of South Wabash;

• at 3:12 a.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of South Michigan; and

• about 9 a.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of South Michigan.

The robber in the wheelchair is described as a black man, thought to be between the ages of 35 and 39, police said. One of the other robbers is described as a black man, believed to be between 20 and 25 years old, who was last seen wearing a red shirt.

The three other offenders were all described as males, police said.

Anyone with information about the robberies should call (312) 747-8384.