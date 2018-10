Man in wheelchair caught in crossfire during Bronzeville shooting

A 52-year-old disabled man was shot in the face late Tuesday in the Bronzeville neighborhood on the South Side.

At 11:07 p.m., the man was in the 300 block of East 47th Street when a male fired a shot at someone else and wounded the 52-year-old instead, according to Chicago police.

The bullet grazed his face, and he was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

No one was in custody, and Area Central detectives were investigating.