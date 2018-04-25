Man inappropriately touched himself as girls walked by in Jefferson Park: police

A man inappropriately touched himself as young girls walked past him Monday morning in the Northwest Side Jefferson Park neighborhood.

Chicago Police are looking for the man, in his 40s, who touched himself as the girls walked by about 8:40 a.m. in the 4600 block of North Austin.

He was described as a white man between 5-foot-8 and 5-foot-10, between 160 and 180 pounds, with slicked-back brown hair, a blue jacket and white cargo pants.

Anyone with information was asked to call detectives at (312) 744-8200.