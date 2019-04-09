Man injured after fighting Tuesday outside Grand Red Line station

A man’s head was slashed Tuesday after he fought with two other men outside a CTA Red Line station on the Near North Side.

The man, 32, flagged officers down and told them two men attacked him about 1:20 a.m. after he got off the escalator at the Grand Red Line station in the 500 block of North State Street, Chicago police said.

The man told officers he was involved in a verbal altercation with the men as he was riding up the escalator. When they got off, they all began fighting, and the 32-year-old’s head was cut.

After locating and speaking with the other two men — 54-years-old and 32-years-old — and witnesses, officers concluded all three men were mutual combatants, police said. No charges have been filed at this time.

The man who was cut was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where his condition was stabilized, police said.

On April 1, a man was hit with a hammer on the Red Line near the same station.

