Man injured in fiery hit and run crash in Vittum Park

One man was injured in a hit and run crash early Thursday in the Vittum Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

The 23-year-old was injured when a vehicle traveling southbound crossed the medium and struck his northbound vehicle head on at 1:38 a.m. in the 4700 block of South Cicero, according to Chicago Police.

The collision caused him to crash into a parking lot curb and his vehicle caught fire, police said.

He was taken to Christ Medical Center where his condition had stabilized. The driver of the other vehicle fled the scene, police said.

Area Central detectives were investigating.