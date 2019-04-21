Fuller Park drive-by leaves man with hand wound

A man was shot in the hand Sunday in Fuller Park on the South Side.

About 4:4 a.m., the 28-year-old was driving in the 5300 block of South Princeton Avenue when someone in another vehicle opened fire, Chicago police said

The man took himself to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition, police said.

Area Central detectives are investigating.

Last month, a 15-year-old boy was killed in a shooting a few blocks away.

