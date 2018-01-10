Man injured in crash last month in Oak Lawn dies

An Oak Lawn man died Tuesday of injuries he suffered in a crash last month in the southwest suburb.

Richard Saunders, 48, died at 7:23 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Saunders was involved in a crash on Dec. 23, 2017 at 9817 S. Cicero Ave. in Oak Lawn, according to medical examiner’s office. He lived in the same block.

Police weren’t immediately available to provide information on the crash.

An autopsy Wednesday found Saunders died from complications of blunt force injuries to the head in the crash and chronic ethanolism, authorities said. His death was ruled an accident.