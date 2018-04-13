Man injured in Gary shooting

A man was wounded in a shooting Friday morning in northwest Indiana.

Officers were called about 5:30 a.m. for reports of a man down in the 1700 block of Hayes Street in Gary, Indiana, according to a statement from Gary police.

They arrived to find the 25-year-old man in the front yard with a gunshot wound to the neck, police said. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Sgt. Daniel Callahan at (219) 881-1210 or the Crime Tip Line at (866) CRIME-GP.