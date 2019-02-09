Man injured in Gresham house fire that displaced 7 people

Seven people were displaced, including a man who was also hospitalized, after a home caught on fire Saturday morning in the Gresham neighborhood on the South Side.

About 4:02 a.m., firefighters responded to a house ablaze in the 7800 block of South May, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

A man was taken to St. Bernard Hospital in fair condition, the fire department said. He was conscious enough to be able to speak with responders.

The fire was smothered about 5 a.m., the fire department said. But the home was deemed inhabitable for the seven residents there.

The American Red Cross was on scene to help the displaced residents find shelter.