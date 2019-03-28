Man injured in Little Village shooting Wednesday night

A 24-year-old man was shot Wednesday night in the Little Village neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

The man was outside about 10:40 p.m. in the 2800 block of South Pulaski Road when he heard shots and realized he had been struck in the arm, Chicago police said. The man told police he did not know who fired the gun or where the shots came from.

The man took himself to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was reported to be in good condition, police said.

No one is in custody, police said. Area Central detectives are investigating.