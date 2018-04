Man injured in Loop stabbing

A man was stabbed Friday night in the 100 block of West Jackson. | Google Earth

A man was wounded Friday night in a stabbing in the Loop.

The man, thought to be between 25 and 30 years old, was stabbed in the torso about 8:40 p.m. in the 100 block of West Jackson, according to Chicago Police.

Paramedics took him to Northwestern Memorial Hospital. His condition wasn’t immediately known.