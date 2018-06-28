Man injured in motorcycle crash in St. Charles

A man was injured in a motorcycle crash Wednesday night in northwest suburban St. Charles.

The 35-year-old was driving his 2016 Harley Davidson motorcycle at 8:26 p.m. in the 300 block of South 14th Street when he lost control and struck a tree on the wrong side of the road, according to St. Charles police.

There were no passengers on the motorcycle and no one else was injured, police said.

The man was taken to Delnor Hospital in Geneva where he was treated for injuries, police said. It was unclear where he was injured or what condition he was in.

The cause of the crash was under investigation.