Man injured in Princeton Park drive-by

A man was shot Tuesday in Princeton Park on the South Side.

The man, 21, was walking at 11:42 p.m. in the 9300 block of South Wentworth Avenue when someone in a red sedan fired shots at him, Chicago police said.

The man was struck in the left leg and taken to Trinity Hospital where his condition was stabilized, police said.

Area South detectives are investigating.