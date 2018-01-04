Man injured in rollover crash in Forest Glen

A man was injured in a rollover crash late Wednesday in the Forest Glen neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

At 11:36 p.m., the 37-year-old was driving a vehicle east on Foster Avenue near Cicero Avenue when it crashed into a concrete bridge support, flipped over and crossed into the westbound lane of traffic where it was stuck by another vehicle, according to Chicago Police.

The man was taken in good condition to Saint Francis Hospital in Evanston, police and Chicago Fire Media Affairs said.

The driver of the other vehicle, a 41-year-old man, refused medical attention, police said.