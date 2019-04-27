Man injured in shooting in Jeffery Manor

A man was shot Saturday in Jeffery Manor on the South Side.

The man, 47, was arguing with someone at 7:21 a.m. in the 9600 block of South Crandon Avenue when shots were fired, Chicago police said.

The man was grazed on the right forearm and taken to Trinity Hospital in good condition, police said.

Area South detectives are investigating.

