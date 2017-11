Man injured in South Loop crash

A man was injured in a single-vehicle crash early Friday in the South Loop.

About 1:10 a.m., the 73-year-old was driving a 2016 Toyota Camry west on 8th Street when he lost control of the car and struck a CTA track support structure, police said.

He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said. The Chicago Fire Department said the man was in good condition.

The structure was not compromised and no citations were issued at the scene, police said.