Man injured in West Town shooting

A man was wounded in a shooting Sunday in West Town.

The 26-year-old was walking on the 700 block of North Noble Street about 12:38 a.m. when a black vehicle drove up to him, Chicago police said. A person got out of the vehicle and fired shots, striking the man’s shoulder and thigh.

The suspect drove off west on Huron, police said. The man was taken to Stroger Hospital where his condition was stabilized.

Area Central detectives are investigating.

Wednesday, a man was shot two blocks away.

Read more on crime, and track the city’s homicides.