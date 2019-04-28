Man injured in West Pullman shooting

A man was shot Sunday afternoon in West Pullman on the Far South Side.

The man, 54, was sitting on a porch at about 4:40 p.m. in the 11900 block of South La Salle Street when he heard gunshots and felt pain, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn and treated for a single gunshot wound to the left leg. His condition was stabilized, police said.

No one is in custody as Area South Detectives are investigating.

